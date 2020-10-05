Weather Blog: Milder, more sun Tuesday

Good Monday afternoon!

Tuesday is shaping up as seasonable and sunny, though a bit breezy. Wednesday, rain returns, along with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Then, it’s chilly to close out the week. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – mostly cloudy early with a handful of very light, spotty showers. Then, clearing slowly and becoming partly cloudy. Low temp, 40s. Light south wind.

Tuesday – Mostly to partly sunny and running about 5 degrees above average with a high temp in the low to mid 60s. South breeze 10-15 mph with gusts, particularly through the Champlain Valley, reaching 25 mph. Clouds increase late in the day. The temp overnight drops to the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday – One round of early showers kicks off the day during the morning. Then, it’s partly cloudy for a stretch with more numerous scattered showers arriving midday into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms, capable of lightning and strong wind gusts, may be possible, too. Upper 50s to low 60s. South wind 10-15 mph. Then, overnight, upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday – Partly sunny with a few lingering higher terrain showers. Cooler, mid 40s to low 50s during the day, then dropping into the mid 20s to mid 30s at night. A couple of mountain snowflakes may be possible! A blustery northwest wind of 15-25 mph will make it feel even colder.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Low 50s. Warmer weather takes over for the weekend!

Have a lovely evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault