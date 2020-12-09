Weather Blog: Milder second half of the week

Good evening!

A colder-than-average and snowy first half of the work week wraps up with milder, quieter weather taking over for a short stint. Let’s break it down!

Snow will taper off tonight through Thursday morning with an additional dusting to 0.5″ in broad valleys and 1-2″ throughout higher terrain (up to 3-4″ in the mountains) ending last over our summits tomorrow. The temp tonight is steady in the upper 20s to low 30s under ample cloud cover with a light south wind, shifting to out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow is mostly cloudy, though those clouds may try to peel back by the afternoon. Mid to upper 30s. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph. A more isolated snow showers are possible, but most are quieter. Thursday night into Friday morning brings our best chance for a stretch of clear sky – important, too, with a few big events happening in the sky! Unfortunately, the best Northern Lights viewing may be tonight (cloudy) and the peak of the Geminids Meteor Shower is Sunday night (also cloudy).





Friday, clouds move back in slowly as the temp reaches the low 40s. A few light rain or snow showers may be possible, but most are dry. Saturday, mostly cloudy. Mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Saturday evening, a brief period of mixed wintry precipitation is possible, including light freezing rain, before mostly plain rain follows on Sunday. Low to mid 40s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault