Weather Blog: Milder temps take hold

Good evening!

Arctic air retreats back into Canada with above-average temperatures taking over through the end of the month, and possibly even into early February. However, we do have another opportunity for accumulating snow on the way this weekend!

Tonight, it’s partly cloudy with a low temp in the mid teens to near 20°. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with the temp rebounding into the low to mid 30s, back above the average high temp of 27° (for Burlington). The quiet weather finishes out the work week with a bit more cloud cover Thursday night into Friday, but not much else happening. Low temp, upper teens to low 20s. High temp, mid to upper 30s. Wind, light from the south throughout this stretch.

Despite the warmer air, there’s a chance for snow this weekend, though odds are increasing it mixes with rain through broad valleys. We’re in the low 30s Saturday and Sunday with precip moving in as an area of low pressure moves in from the south. As of now, Wednesday afternoon, it appears most will pick up 2-8″ of snow, with the higher end totals through the southern Green Mountains and Adirondacks. But, there’s still plenty of time for that to change, so check back with us!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault