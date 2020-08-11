Weather Blog: Minor heat relief on the way

Good afternoon!

A weak cold front slides by overnight bringing the heat and humidity down as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms accompany the front.

Tonight – A broken line of showers and a few embedded potentially strong thunderstorms swings through from northwest to southeast. Any stronger storms would be capable of producing briefly gusty wind, lightning and downpours. Elsewhere, mostly cloudy with a south breeze of 10-15 mph. Low temp, near 70 degrees.

Wednesday – A few early morning showers may stick around, but slowly, throughout the day, the clouds will clear. It’s still quite warm, but the humidity comes down a bit. Mid to upper 80s. South wind, 5-10 mph, then shifting to out of the northwest.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear. Upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a wonderful evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

