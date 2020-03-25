Closings
Weather Blog: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few raindrops mixed in

WICKED COOL! A couple of Lenticular clouds are forming over Mount Mansfield! It happens when air rises up the mountain, cools and condenses into a lens shape cloud. Some also call them flying saucers or cap clouds. I call them my favorite type of cloud!

We are starting off with a bit of sunshine for some, fog for others especially in the Passumpsic River Valley, and southern sections of the Winooski River Valley. Fog will burn off by mid-morning, and we are left with a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 40’s nearing 50.

Tonight: A few more clouds as temperatures fall back into the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds to start with a few light rain showers pushing in for late afternoon. Rainfall less the a tenth of an inch and temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Friday: A bit cloudy to start but sunshine for the afternoon as temps climb to the upper 40’s

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to the upper 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

