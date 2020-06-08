Weather Blog: Monday’s the pick of the week!

Wispy cirrus clouds are all we have to look at over the Champlain Valley, other than a ton of blue skies!

We are starting off the week on a great note, with tons of sunshine through Monday’s forecast, I’d call it the pick of the week!

Changes are coming as we look towards Tuesday and through the end of the week, let’s take a look at how things are shaping up

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds, temperatures climb to the low 70’s

Monday Night: Clouds filter in and a spot showers or two possible for the North Country. Temperatures fall back to the 50’s

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a spot shower or two, thanks to a warm front that noses into the region. Temperatures climb to the low 70’s

Wednesday: Partly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 80’s and dewpoints creeping up to the mid 60’s, its definitely feeling hot and humid.

Wednesday Night: Showers and a few storms roll through as a cold front cruises by. Temperatures fall to the mid 60’s

Thursday: A few lingering showers for the day with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the low 80’s

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley