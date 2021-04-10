Weather Blog: More clouds and a massive temperature spread

Hello!

I hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far. We’ve had lots of sunshine, light winds and highs easily cruising into the 70s. Saturday night, quiet weather continues with lows falling into the upper 40s & low 50s.

Sunday will be interesting but perhaps not for the reason you think. A backdoor (easterly moving) cold front will slide out of Maine. It’ll pull clouds and cooler marine air into New Hampshire and eastern Vermont. Meanwhile, partly to mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers and warmer air will be found west of the Green Mountains. We could use some rain to quench the on-going, worsening drought, but any rain found Sunday afternoon & evening will be relatively light and short lived. The interesting part of the day comes with the temperature spread. Most of western Vermont & all of northern New York will be well into the 60s with a couple making a run at 70°. East of the Greens will be a very different story with highs largely in the 40s & 50s; the more south you are, the cooler it’ll be.

We’ll keep an isolated shower chance around through Tuesday before we dry out for the rest of next week. Highs will remain a few degrees above average in the upper 50s & low 60s under a mix of clouds & sun.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Sean Parker