Weather Blog: More clouds arrive into Saturday but 70s remain!

Happy Friday!

Another gorgeous afternoon in store, with highs peaking in the mid 70s for most! Once again close to breaking records across the region. Tonight clouds begin to increase with a few spotty sprinkles. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds remain south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday will feature some morning cloud cover but give way to sunshine by late morning and into the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to lower 70s with dry conditions. Clouds begin to move in for Sunday as high pressure finally move out. A frontal system will bring the chance for showers Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, but they are looking to be on the light side. Highs Sunday peak in the mid 60s.

Cooler into next week with highs near 60 along with some more cloud cover. No major rain chances either. Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn