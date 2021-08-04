Weather Blog: More clouds heading into Thursday

Good evening!

Another beautiful summer day comes to a close Wednesday evening. However, there were a few hiccups. Northern counties saw the return of wildfire smoke, though the haze was high and thin enough to leave our air quality alone. It’s now retreating back north tonight. Southern counties saw clouds stretching in overhead and they stick with you through tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. Most remain rain-free, but a few showers in the Connecticut River Valley seem unavoidable. Heavy, steady rain stays in southern New England. Meanwhile, in northern New York and the Champlain Valley, expect more sun than clouds Thursday. Near 60° tonight, then near 80° tomorrow. Friday, mostly sunny for all. Low to mid 80s.

Have a fantastic evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault