Weather Blog: More clouds overhead midweek

Good afternoon!

There’s a lot to digest this week weather-wise, but it doesn’t translate into any major day-to-day changes. There will be subtle shifts here and there, however, so let’s dive into the details.

Tonight – Increasing clouds as a warm front approaches from the Midwest. Upper 40s to low and mid 50s. The brisk northwest wind settles, becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – A warm front lays draped over our region, providing the focus for more cloud cover and just a few spotty, very light showers. Many stay rain-free. The warm front will also serve as a divider between warm air stretching from the St. Lawrence River Valley to southern Vermont (70s to near 80 degrees) and cooler air from the northern Champlain Valley to Connecticut River Valley, including the Northeast Kingdom (60s to near 70 degrees). Wind, light and variable.





Tuesday Night – Mostly to partly cloudy. 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday – It’s warm midweek in the 80s and muggier, too, though we’ve certainly seen and felt worse. Expect breaks of sun, but also some lingering clouds with a chance by the afternoon and evening to run into a few scattered showers or thunderstorms as a cold front approaches.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely as that cold front sweeps through. That front, by the way, had previously swept up the remnants of Cristobal and so, heavy downpours are likely. 60s. An isolated stronger thunderstorm may be possible.

Thursday – Morning showers may linger, but the sky should begin clearing by the afternoon. Near 80 degrees.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault