Weather Blog: More heat and humidity Wednesday

Good afternoon!

Summer has arrived! The heat and humidity will let up (it’s only May, remember) but not in the next couple of days. We narrowly avoid a heat wave, but regardless Friday’s cold front will feel quite distance for most.

Tonight – Warm and muggy with a low temp in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny with a very slim chance at an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Though coverage will be spotty at best, t’storms could be capable of producing frequent lightning, briefly heavy rain, small hail and/or wind gusts up to 50 mph. Dewpoints in the 60s and a high temp in the upper 80s to low 90s again will push heat index values into the mid to upper 90s with very little in the way of a light south breeze at 5-10 mph to cool things down.

Wednesday night – Mostly to partly cloudy. Mid to upper 60s.

Thursday – Partly sunny. Mid 80s. A slight chance for an isolated shower or t’storm.

Friday – A cold front finally arrives bringing scattered showers and a few afternoon or evening thunderstorms. More clouds than sun. Mid 80s.

Saturday – Partly sunny. Mid 70s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.

Have a great night! Stay cool!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

