Weather Blog: More heat, more humidity, more storms.





You may ask, ‘when’s the rain coming?’. Well, a batch of showers & thunderstorms will scoot southeast across the North Country Sunday night. These won’t be overly strong but the strongest storms will have lightning, heavy rain and wind gusts over 20mph. Showers and occasional thunder will continue overnight into Monday morning while staying warm and muggy; lows will only drop into the low to mid 70s. That’s gross air.

Rain will move away by mid-morning Monday and we’ll have a window of dry weather before another round of storms pop during the afternoon. Not everyone sees them but there is a low risk of a storm or two reaching severe limits putting down damaging wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Outside of storms, it’ll be hot and humid again. Highs will cruise into the upper 80s & low 90s with a heat index in the 90s to near 100°. There’s a heat advisory in effect from 11am to 7pm for much of western Vermont & eastern Essex county in NY.

Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms hang around and highs stay near 90°. It’s not an all day, everyone gets a soaking rain, kind of thing. Rain becomes more isolated Wednesday and Thursday and temps and mugginess take a hit, highs will fall back into the low 80s. That’s “normal” for late July.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker