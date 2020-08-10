Weather Blog: More heat on tap Tuesday

Good evening!

Heat and humidity will have us feeling close to triple digits through larger valleys again Tuesday afternoon. A weak, midweek cold front brings some relief, but the entire week, at this point, remains above average.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms fizzle out with sunset. Under a partly cloudy sky, the temp hovers near 70° with barely any south breeze, just 3-5 mph. Areas of dense fog are possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny – and steamy! The temp reaches the upper 80s to low 90s with a heat index value of 95-100° through broad valleys such as the St. Lawrence River, Connecticut River and Champlain Valleys. A few afternoon thunderstorms may be possible. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain. Near 70°.

Wednesday – A weak cold front swings through, potentially producing a few more late morning to early afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially east of the Green Mountains. Decreasing clouds. Mid to upper 80s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Stay cool!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault