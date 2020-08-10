Weather Blog: More heat on tap Tuesday

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

Heat and humidity will have us feeling close to triple digits through larger valleys again Tuesday afternoon. A weak, midweek cold front brings some relief, but the entire week, at this point, remains above average.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms fizzle out with sunset. Under a partly cloudy sky, the temp hovers near 70° with barely any south breeze, just 3-5 mph. Areas of dense fog are possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny – and steamy! The temp reaches the upper 80s to low 90s with a heat index value of 95-100° through broad valleys such as the St. Lawrence River, Connecticut River and Champlain Valleys. A few afternoon thunderstorms may be possible. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain. Near 70°.

Wednesday – A weak cold front swings through, potentially producing a few more late morning to early afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially east of the Green Mountains. Decreasing clouds. Mid to upper 80s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Stay cool!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog