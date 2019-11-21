Weather Blog: More light rain and snow Friday









Good Thursday evening!

Clouds are thickening up again for us late today, with a pair of fronts moving through to mark the end of the work week.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with a warm frontal boundary approaching from west to east. Light rain will spread in as the temp levels off in the 30s. Most are above freezing (including surface temperatures) which limits the concern for widespread icy buildup. Still, a light glaze or at the very least patchy black ice isn’t entirely out of the question over higher terrain, through sparsely traveled spots or in the Northeast Kingdom, where the coldest temperatures remain. Travel with caution early Friday morning.

Friday – Light on-and-off rain continues. It’s nothing more than a drizzle at most points throughout the day, but the cold front quickly approaches by the afternoon. The temp hits the low 40s with an increasing south wind of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, especially throughout the afternoon. As the front cruises by, that south wind shifts to out of the west and rain may briefly change to snow. Don’t expect more than a dusting to around 1.5″ and even that is localized with a stray squall or two possible across northern Vermont.

Saturday – Early morning the temp hits the 20s as clouds clear and the wind diminishes. Then, we max out in the low to mid 30s by the afternoon. It’s mostly sunny, but clouds will increase again late in the day as a coastal storm approaches.

Sunday – There’s still not much clarity regarding the track of this one, but recent model runs have narrowed it down to two possible solutions. We’re either looking at a few inches (approximately 1-4″) of snow, especially in the NEK or a light wintry mix. Nothing blockbuster, but another challenging weather day unfolds! Stay tuned!

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault