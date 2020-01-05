Weather Blog: More light snow on tap Monday

Good Sunday evening!

Had enough snow? No? Good! There’s more on the way this week, in two manageable chunks, Monday and Wednesday. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Though a few hours of clear sky may be possible, clouds roll back in towards daybreak Monday. It’s chilly, but actually seasonable, with the temp falling into the upper single digits to low and mid teens. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday – Light snow spreads in as a frontal boundary swings through. Snow will start over New York’s North Country between 5-8 AM, and move into Vermont and New Hampshire mid-morning to midday. Snow will mainly be light, but a few quicker, heavier bursts are not out of the question. Valleys pick up a dusting to 1″, with higher terrain from 500-1000′ and up, get 1-3″. Mountain peaks should see 4+”, especially through the northern Adirondacks and Green Mountains. Expect slick, snow-covered roads at times, and variable visibility. Upper 20s to low 30s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday Night – Snow trails off, but clouds remain. Mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Tuesday – Partly to mostly sunny, with occasional mountain snow showers. Low 30s. South breeze around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Another front pushes light snow into the region, with an additional 1-4″ possible. There is a slightly greater potential here for a few heavy bursts or even squalls. Near 30 degrees. Colder air follows for Thursday, but then another warm-up heading into the weekend could bring rain back to the forecast. Stay tuned!

Have a marvelous Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault