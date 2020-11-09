Weather Blog: More near-record warmth Tuesday

Good evening!

High temperature records have been set or tied across our region for two days in a row, with the warmth tracing back into last week. There’s one more sunny, toasty day ahead before cooler, more seasonable air starts to take back over. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly clear. Mild, upper 30s to near 50°. Light south wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny. Upper 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday – Increasing clouds as a cold front inches east. This front will borrow some moisture from a plume extending up the east coast from Tropical Storm Eta. Even so, rainfall totals are minimal. Scattered afternoon showers provide generally less than one-quarter inch of total rain. Mid to upper 60s. Breezy south wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday – Mostly to partly sunny. Low to mid 50s.

Friday – Partly sunny. Low 50s. Another front passing by may provide a second chance for rain, but there is some disagreement among weather models at this point.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 40s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

