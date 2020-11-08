Weather Blog: More of the same, sunshine and warmth

Happy Sunday everyone!

More of the same in the forecast as sunshine remains with temperatures near 70 degrees. Tonight most locations fall back into the 40s, still very mild for November standards. Clear skies along with winds light out of the south are expected.

On Monday, you guessed it, more sunshine and high temperatures peaking near 70 degrees. High pressure will keep the same forecast into Tuesday as well ahead of our next storm system. This will bring rain potential into Wednesday morning and will linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will then begin to fall behind it, as we see 50s return for high temperatures by Thursday and Friday of your workweek.

Enjoy the sunshine and warmth while it lasts!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn