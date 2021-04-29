Weather Blog: More rain into Friday, cooler temperatures arrive

Happy Thursday!

Rainfall remains into tonight, widespread and heavy at times with lows staying very mild, near 50 degrees. Winds will be light and variable. Low pressure holds in the cloud cover and the rain chances into Friday as well.

Lighter rain showers are possible by late morning Friday before another batch of showers move through for the afternoon. Highs will remain cooler as winds turn out of the northwest at 5-15 mph gusting up to 30 mph at times into early afternoon. Temperatures peak in the lower 50s. Friday night we may see some snowfall mix in with rain in the higher terrain as showers linger into very early Saturday before sunshine returns. Rainfall totals look to reach close to an inch when all is said and done Friday night.

A few spotty showers are possible late Saturday night, otherwise a dry end to the weekend on Sunday with highs back near 60 degrees.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn