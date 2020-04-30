Weather Blog: More rain, less wind

Good afternoon!

It’s been a ‘batten down the hatches’ type of day, but those 30-45 mph wind gusts will slowly subside tonight. As the wind taps out, rain checks into the line up. Steadier showers move in after around 10 PM and continue through much of Friday, on-and-off. Low temp tonight, near 50 degrees.

Tonight through tomorrow, most pick up around 0.25-0.5″ of rain, but there will be locally higher totals of 0.75-1.00″, particularly over higher terrain and through southern Vermont. Upper 50s to low 60s. Wind, from the southeast, then shifting to out of the northwest by late Friday afternoon, at a tamer 5-15 mph. Friday evening, drier air surges south and clouds begin to clear up from northwest to southeast.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds. Low 60s. Wind, from the north at 10 mph. Saturday night into Sunday, more clouds with a few spotty showers possible Sunday. It’s not a washout and there will likely be some breaks of sunshine, too. Warm, mid to upper 60s, even approaching 70 degrees in broad valleys.

Have a marvelous Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault