Weather Blog: More record May heat

Wow! Another round of record tying (and this time, breaking) high temperatures for Wednesday. It’s certainly been a late May scorcher and the heat only continues on for the next two days, tempered just slightly by an increase in cloud cover. As of 4 PM, high temp records have been set or tied in St. Johnsbury, Massena, Saranac Lake and Burlington.

And yet, some saw nearly stationary thunderstorms bubble up this afternoon that brought torrential rainfall, localized flooding and toppling trees in big wind gusts. Flood Warnings continue into this evening for northern Grafton County, N.H. and in Vermont, portions of Addison and Windsor Counties.

The thunderstorm threat will diminish with sunset as convection dies off. But, we’re in for a very uncomfortable night once again with a low temp in the mid to upper 60s, even holding to around 70 degrees in many spots. That’s with increasing clouds and not much of a breeze whatsoever, just 5-7 mph out of the south.

Most areas will likely avoid the official heat wave (three consecutive days at 90 degrees or above for our reason) as Thursday’s top temps max out in the mid to upper 80s. That ‘cool down’ (ha!) is courtesy of more scattered cloud cover across the region and a very slight chance for a brief late afternoon shower. It’s still very steamy out, though, with dewpoints well into the 60s. Thursday night into Friday brings scattered showers, especially over New York, with again a low temp near 70 degrees.

Friday, a cold front approaches from the west. This front will be the focus for several troughs or disturbances out ahead of it that create a favorable environment for scattered showers and perhaps afternoon thunderstorms, yet again. This is the best chance all week to pick up some much needed rainfall, region-wide. At this point, showers and thunderstorms may continue overnight into early Saturday, too. Heads up! Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe! Mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon. By Saturday, that top temp is back down in the 70s. And, what a cold front, highs are back down into the 60s by Sunday into the early work week with nighttime lows in the 40s to upper 30s.

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault