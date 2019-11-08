Weather Blog: More snow likely follows quiet weekend













Good evening! Happy Friday!

Some of the coldest temps of the season so far occur tonight, but a warmer, quieter weekend follows. However, that tranquility doesn’t last long with the likelihood of a significant snow event increasing early to mid next week.

Tonight, the temp will tumble into the teens, to around 20° in broad valleys, as scattered snow showers finally get cut off by a wind shift. It’s been northwest all day, even gusting to around 25, but slowly turns to out of the southwest, ending lingering lake-effect and upslope mountain-enhanced snowfall. As the snow winds down, the sky becomes partly cloudy.

Saturday kicks off with some sunshine, but clouds take back over again throughout the day. The temp quickly rebounds from that chilly low, reaching the mid 30s by the afternoon with a light south wind. Saturday night, mostly cloudy and slightly milder in the 20s.

Sunday, expect more clouds than sun, but a mainly dry day up until mid-afternoon into early evening. Then, a front slides south providing a handful of scattered snow and/or rain showers. It’s a warmer day, upper 30s to low and mid 40s, with a breezy south wind of 10-15 mph, plus occasional stronger gusts.

That front then stalls to our southeast, near the coast. And, along that boundary, an area of low-pressure forms and tracks northeast. This becomes our next major area of concern with mixed wintry precipitation (including possible freezing rain) at the onset Monday afternoon, turning to a significant snowfall Monday night into Tuesday of at least 6″ almost areawide. Details are a little fuzzy beyond that, but the picture becomes clearer, of course, as we get closer. Keep checking back here through the weekend and join us on-air Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Have a fantastic weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault