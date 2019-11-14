Weather Blog: More snow, more cold by the weekend







Good evening!

We’re briefly milder late this week, though still well below average, but another blast of Arctic air is ushered in by snow showers and squalls late Friday. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers associated with a warm front lifting north through our neck-of-the-woods finally taper off. It’s partly cloudy overnight with milder low temps in the 20s. A breezy south wind of 10-20 mph kicks up.

Friday – Some partial morning sunshine is on tap, but clouds take back over again by the afternoon. An approaching Arctic cold front from the Northwest is ushered in by scattered snow showers and even a few snow squalls. Squalls are quick, heavy bursts of snow that put down 1-2″ in under an hour, but on a highly localized basis. Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions should be anticipated when driving while squalls are possible, which is approximately 1-8 PM Friday. Before the front arrives, the temp hits the mid to upper 30s with that south wind gusting to 30 mph.

Friday night – We’ll clear out overnight with the temp plummeting into the single digits to low teens. Brrr!

Weekend – The cold lingers all weekend long with Saturday’s high temps in the teens to low 20s, Saturday night’s lows on either side of zero, and Sunday’s highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. At least, throughout this stretch, it’s all sunshine and clear sky! The winds stays light, too.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault