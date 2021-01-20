Weather Blog: More snow showers ahead

Good evening!

After a brief intermission Wednesday night, the second act begins Thursday with snow showers persisting into the first half of the weekend. Find out more below!

Scattered snow showers have just about come to a close as of 5:30 PM Wednesday. Some areas are even enjoying brief, partial clearing through the first half of tonight. As a brisk northwest wind of around 10 mph settles, temps will plummet, reaching down near zero overnight into early Thursday. Clouds increase, however, tomorrow morning as snow returns.





Yet another weak wave moves in from central Canada and the northern Great Lakes, following the northern branch of the jet stream. Scattered snow showers should be anticipated on-and-off Thursday and Friday, with most areas picking up another 2-6″ of snow. Locally higher two-day totals are possible in favorable upslope regions. Snow ratios won’t be quite as high as we saw Wednesday morning (still at around 20-25:1, dry snow adds up fast) but some heavier bursts of snow are still on tap which means drivers should expect rapidly changing road conditions and visibility. That also means, overachieving totals are not out of the question! High temp tomorrow, mid to upper 20s. Thursday night, upper teens to low 20s. Friday, near 30 degrees.





By the weekend, snow begins to taper off. Isolated snow showers and flurries come to a close on Saturday, with some much-anticipated sunshine likely Sunday. However, it’s a cold weekend! Temps struggle to move through the teens during the day and at night, drop to near and below zero.

Have a great Thursday! Stay safe on the roads!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault