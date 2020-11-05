Weather Blog: More sunny, warm days ahead

Good afternoon!
Near-record warmth and ample sunshine carry us right through the upcoming weekend. Let’s break it down.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy as a weak boundary slides through. Most stay dry, but an isolated sprinkle is possible. Mid 40s to near 50 degrees. South breeze 10-15 mph.
Friday – Decreasing clouds early; becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 60s north and mid to upper 60s south. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.
Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.
Monday & Tuesday – Yep, you guessed it! Mostly sunny. Mid 60s. (Nighttime lows during this stretch are in the 40s to around 50 degrees with a partly cloudy sky overnight.)
Wednesday – Increasing clouds with a quick round of scattered rain. Low to mid 60s.
Have a fantastic Friday!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault