Weather Blog: More sunny, warm days ahead

Good afternoon!

Near-record warmth and ample sunshine carry us right through the upcoming weekend. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy as a weak boundary slides through. Most stay dry, but an isolated sprinkle is possible. Mid 40s to near 50 degrees. South breeze 10-15 mph.

Friday – Decreasing clouds early; becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 60s north and mid to upper 60s south. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.

Monday & Tuesday – Yep, you guessed it! Mostly sunny. Mid 60s. (Nighttime lows during this stretch are in the 40s to around 50 degrees with a partly cloudy sky overnight.)

Wednesday – Increasing clouds with a quick round of scattered rain. Low to mid 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault