Weather Blog: More sunshine to end the week

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms for the afternoon, some featuring very heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Tonight: Any showers and storms wrap up after sunset and skies clear out, temperatures fall to the low 60’s

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny to start, with scattered showers bubbling up as a back door cold front sags southward. Temperatures climb to near 90° with dewpoints in the 60’s

Friday: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers and storms. Mid 80’s

Fourth of July: Mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers and storms. Keep an eye to the sky, but I wouldn’t cancel any afternoon plans. Temperatures climb to the mid 80’s

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

