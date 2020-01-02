Weather Blog: More warmth followed up by snow

Good evening!

Temps are running above average by about 10-15 degrees Friday. But, if you’re worried about the snowpack, fear not. We’ll freshen it up over the weekend.

Thursday night, clouds roll back in again after fleeting glimpses of blue filled the sky today. The temp remains mild overnight, in the mid to low 30s, with a south breeze of 10-15 mph.

Friday is overcast with scattered, light showers. It’s not much more than the occasional sprinkle, but with the top temp in the low 40s, it’s certainly more likely you encounter raindrops than snowflakes. South wind 5-10 mph. Friday night, mostly cloudy. Upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday starts out quiet, but by the afternoon we’re watching our next round of precip inch closer, out of the Ohio River Valley. There’s a brief period mid to late afternoon, where a rain-snow mix is possible over far southern Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as the Champlain Valley. But, for most, it’s snow at the onset and overall, it’s a majority snow event. But, it’s not a blockbuster storm. At least not at this point. The forecast is still fluid, so the track and intensity could change! Keep checking back for updates!

As of Thursday evening, however, it looks like a fast 2-6″ snowfall region-wide. Those higher totals would be found in the mountains. Widespread snow tapers Sunday morning, with scattered showers lingering on-and-off through the afternoon. Low to mid 30s Saturday; upper 20s to low 30s Sunday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault