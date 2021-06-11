Weather Blog: Mostly quiet weekend

Good evening! Happy Friday!

A weak wave rolling through the atmosphere has kept much of the North Country locked in under cloud cover today, though most areas outside of a few sprinkles have remained dry. This evening, a batch of showers will extend from the Adirondacks into central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, likely producing less than one-quarter inch. Elsewhere, cloudy, but quiet. Low temp, mid to low 50s. Tomorrow, early morning showers push south of the region and we break back out in sunshine from the north. It’s a beautiful first half of the weekend with a high near 80° and a light northwest wind. Even humidity remains in-check. Partly cloudy Saturday night. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday is mostly to partly sunny early, though clouds increase during the second half of the day with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances then increase overnight with showers likely Monday into Tuesday. Near 80° Sunday afternoon, then cooler in the low to mid 70s for the first half of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault