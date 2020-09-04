Weather Blog: Mostly sunny & seasonable for the weekend

It is the kick off of a spectacular sunny stretch as we head into the labor day weekend. Most will stay dry and mostly sunny, there is a slight chance for a few more clouds and a spot sprinkle in the higher terrain as we are under a northwest wind. Most will stay dry with pleasant temperatures in the low to mid 70’s.

Tonight is quiet and comfortable, a great evening for outdoor dining, a fire pit, or pitching a tent. Expect clear fair weather skies, and temperatures falling to the low 50’s and upper 40’s, so if you are camping out make sure you bundle up!

It’s sunny for both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70’s

Monday will feature a few more clouds and the chance for a shower, breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph