Weather Blog: Mother Nature’s influence on Mother’s Day

Hello and Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you’re all having a great weekend! Showers and clouds are lingering Saturday night through very early Sunday morning. Most rain is falling across far western Vermont & most of northern New York. This is more of a nuisance type rain that dampens things a bit rather than the soaking we still need. Nevertheless, this rain will end as the night goes on and we’ll start Mother’s Day in the upper 30s & low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

If you’ve got outdoor plans on Mother’s Day, Ma Nature will cooperate for the most part! Don’t expect full sun, but keep the sunglasses out to use occasionally through the day. Clouds will get thicker after lunch and a few showers will try to get going by mid-afternoon. Most are going to stay dry before widespread rain arrives Sunday night & Monday morning. Before we get there, Sunday’s highs will shoot into the high 50s & low 60s.

Sunday night through early Monday, widespread rain will be here. It’ll be light over northern areas and a bit heavier the more south you go toward the Massachusetts line. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s. Rain will taper to showers and perhaps end by mid morning before another round of showers moves in after lunch; highs will be on the cool side in the upper 50s.

Spotty rain sticks around for Tuesday and it’ll be cooler still, highs will struggle to get into the low 50s.

If you’re looking for more sun, look no farther than Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be cooler, highs will approach 60°. It’s still important to remember that average highs for early to mid May hang out around 67°. Thursday will be beautiful under plentiful sunshine with highs on either side of 70°. We’ll get a bit unsettled again by Friday and next weekend with more rain and cooler highs in the low 60s.

-Meteorologist Sean Parker