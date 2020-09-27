Weather Blog: Much needed rain arrives into next week

Happy Sunday everyone!

Another dry and warm day today with highs peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight we see partly to mostly clear skies with lows mild as well falling into the low to mid 60s. We then track showers arriving into next week. Dew points also remain in the 50s and 60s so it may feel a bit muggy at times.

Monday clouds increase with partly sunny skies and a few spotty showers possible, especially in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs peak again near 80 degrees. Showers develop along a frontal boundary moving through the region Tuesday and into Wednesday. Showers linger in the forecast into late Thursday delivering some much needed rainfall.

Temperatures also fall back into more seasonable territory by Wednesday and Thursday. Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn