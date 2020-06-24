Weather Blog: Much needed rain is helping to usher in seasonable temperatures

Is it just me, or is anyone else pretty excited to see some widespread rain on the radar this morning! Finally we can let Mother Nature do the watering!

Grab your rain gear and your sunglasses, you’ll need them both today!

A weak cold front is swinging through the region, and the back edge of the rain is moving past the Champlain Valley just before 8 AM, and drier and cooler air has already begun to work into the North Country! The clouds are even already starting to break apart over Franklin County, NY.

By noontime, the last few raindrops should have fallen over the Northeast Kingdom, and the clouds will clear out as dry air works in. Temperatures for the afternoon climb to the low to mid 80’s and dewpoints in the 50’s by the end of the day.

With cooler and drier air in place, Thursday’s forecast is looking stellar! Temperatures climbing into the low 80’s dewpoints in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. There is the slightest chance for a few more clouds and a spot shower north but generally most will stay dry!

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley