Weather Blog: Muggier Tuesday with a few t’storms

After the mid 90s Sunday and Monday, the thermometer will read a tad lower Tuesday, but humidity is on the rise. After muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s, the mercury reaches the mid 80s to around 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon alongside dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. That stickier feel to the air will also bring increasing clouds and a chance for rain. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms (popcorn variety, hit-or-miss) bubble up throughout the afternoon and evening, in particular (though a few morning showers aren’t entirely out of the question in New York). While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms could produce gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault