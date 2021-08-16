Weather Blog: Mugginess returns

Good evening!

Clouds increase Monday night with an overnight low in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Scattered showers spread across the region Tuesday, with pockets of heavy rain or downpours likely. The temp tomorrow rebounds into the 70s, comparable to today, but it will be noticeably muggier – making it feel hotter than it actually is. The threat for scattered rain continues Tuesday night and Wednesday, as we drop off into the 60s and then climb towards 80°.

Have a nice evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault