Weather Blog: Mugginess Returns!





I hope everyone is having a great weekend! Humidity stayed manageable and there was plenty of heat to go around on Saturday; highs got well into the 80s. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with comfortable lows falling into the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday, humidity will creep back up after a comfortable morning. If you’re planning a run or any other exercise, as obvious as this sounds, the morning will be the time to get it done. Afternoon highs will jump into the upper 80s & low 90s with a heat index in the middle & upper 90s. A southwest wind will also get going at 10-20mph. That will help make things a little more comfortable but it’ll also kick up waves on the water.

You may ask, ‘when’s the rain coming?’. Well, a batch of showers & thunderstorms will approach the border after 5pm. These will be weakening as they inch south but the strongest storms will have lightning, heavy rain and wind gusts over 20mph. Showers and occasional thunder will continue overnight into Monday morning while staying warm and muggy; lows will only drop into the low to mid 70s. That’s gross air.

We’ll dodge spotty showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and Tuesday with highs around 90. Rain becomes more isolated Wednesday and Thursday and temps take a hit, ‘only’ making it into the low 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker