Weather Blog: Near record warmth into Friday

Happy Thursday!

Sunshine and 70s returned this afternoon, with many locations close to record breaking territory. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures remain warm, in the 40s for most. Winds remain light. More of the same as we move into your Friday forecast as well.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few clouds in the evening and into overnight. Highs will peak in the mid to lower 70s along with winds south at 5-10 mph. A few more clouds return for Saturday but it will be dry and still very warm with most locations in the lower 70s. Highs pressure then moves out as a frontal system moves in, this will increase shower chances by Sunday afternoon and linger into early next week.

Soak up the sun and enjoy the warmth!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn