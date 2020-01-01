Weather Blog: Nearing 40° late in the week





Good evening! Happy New Year!

Ready for a warm-up? Milder weather arrives late in the work week, taking top temps to around 40°. Snow-lovers, fear not! Despite some rain Friday into Saturday, we’ll make a transition back to the ‘good stuff’ over the weekend.

Wednesday night, any lingering higher terrain snow showers taper off around midnight as the light west wind shifts to out of the south, cutting off the upslope snow machine. An additional dusting to 0.5″ is possible this evening. The temp tonight, under an overcast sky, falls to the 20s.

Thursday may bring some early afternoon breaks of sun to larger valleys, but it appears as though mid-level clouds will hold stubborn over higher elevations. Most remain dry, but those clouds may be capable of spitting an occasional sprinkle or flurry our direction. Mid to upper 30s. South breeze 10-15 mph. Thursday night, mostly cloudy. 30s.

Friday is another cloudy one, with a chance for light rain showers by the afternoon and evening. The temp reaches around 40° with a light south wind. Scattered rain continues overnight into Saturday. Here’s where things get tricky. At some point late Saturday, cold air will arrive and rain will switch over to snow. But, where and when that happens is not clear. It’s likely we’ll pick up several inches of mountain snow, but the impacts for midslope or valley communities are still TBD. Just know, for now, that it will be a messy weekend. Snow showers should taper quickly Sunday with more seasonable air (highs in the 20s and lows in the teens) arriving to kick off early next week for us.

Stay tuned as we hammer out that forecast and details become clearer on the rain to snow situation this weekend!

Have a fantastic Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault