Weather Blog: Needed Rain Continues

Sunday started largely dry but as we approached lunch, showers and storms got going. They were slow movers and in some cases, dumped an inch or more of rain at the neighborhood level. Widespread, soaking rain has still been hard to come by but showers will continue off & on as storms weaken Sunday night. As temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s by Monday morning, pockets of fog will form.

Monday to Wednesday, spotty showers with isolated thunder and mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game each day. I don’t see a widespread drought buster but it’ll be helpful before we get hot and dry again. Western Vermont & Northern New York are looking at about an inch or less of additional rain through Wednesday. The NEK, northern New Hampshire and the higher terrain of southern VT will get the most, around 1-1.5″ by Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s.

The 3rd & 4th still look pleasantly hot with sunshine and highs in the 80s. In fact, it’s likely that some of us make a run back into the low 90s.

-Meteorologist Sean Parker