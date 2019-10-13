Weather Blog: Next big rainmaker midweek









Good evening!

Hope you had a great weekend. The weather has been spectacular. It stays relatively quiet for the next couple of days, with a soaker moving in midweek. Let’s take it day-by-day:

Tonight – Mostly clear. Upper 30s to low and mid 40s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny early with a weak wave rolling in by the afternoon bringing an uptick in clouds and a few spotty, light showers. Most remain dry. Low to mid 60s. South breeze 10-15 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear. Upper 20s to 30s.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 50s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Increasing clouds. Near 40.

Wednesday – Cloudy and breezy early with south gusts up to around 30 mph. Rain moves in by the afternoon and continues overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Near 60.

Thursday – Showers slowly wind down. Low to mid 50s.

Friday – A few early morning rain/snow showers are possible over higher terrain. Otherwise, cloudy, but drier. Low to mid 50s.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault