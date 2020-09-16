Weather Blog: Next front brings cooler air back

Good afternoon!

Temps tumble again late this week and remain well below average through the upcoming weekend, all on the heels of another cold front which pivots through on Thursday. Let’s get the breakdown!

Tonight, that cold front approaches slowly from the northwest. Clouds will begin to increase between midnight and sunrise over northern New York and northwest Vermont, first. It remains breezy with a south wind of 10-20 mph, plus occasional stronger gusts. Low temps range from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow, we can trace the front as it sags south by a narrow band of clouds and a handful of spotty, very light rain showers. Rain totals will be hit-or-miss and unfortunately less than one-tenth of an inch. Behind the front, clouds will clear from north to south during the afternoon and into the first half of Thursday night. Upper 50s to low and mid 60s. Wind, from the south, then turning to out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Thursday night, mostly clear and chilly again. Mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday then kicks off a long stretch of uninterrupted sunshine. While we desperately need the rain, we come up completely empty right into the start of Fall on Tuesday. However, on the bright side, we have a perfect recipe setting up for great Fall color – warm, sunny days and cold, clear nights. During this Friday to Monday stretch, afternoon highs range from 50-60 degrees and nighttime lows dip into the 30s and 20s. For late September, brrr!

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault