Weather Blog: Nice end to the weekend, isolated showers possible

Happy Saturday!

A sunny afternoon for most of us today, with temperatures mainly peaking in the lower 70s. Tonight skies stay partly cloudy as temperatures fall back into the 50s for most. Winds will be light out of the south. As we move into tonight, a few showers may become possible in very eastern New Hampshire, otherwise we all stay dry.

Sunday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs near 70 degrees. As a weak system moves through a few isolated showers may be possible, but most of us will be dry. Monday we track an increased risk for showers into the afternoon as a cold front passes, then a gorgeous forecast sets up into mid week. This will feature sunny days, dry conditions and temperatures in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn