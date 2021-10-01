Weather Blog: Nice end to the work week, unsettled weekend

Good Friday morning!

A dry start for most of us today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds expected this afternoon. Some locations this morning are dealing with some patchy fog which is reducing visibility – so just take it slow on the roads. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, peaking in the lower 60s with winds northwest 5-10 mph. A frontal system will approach the region late tonight, this will act to increase cloud cover into this evening.

Tonight skies become mostly cloudy with showers developing after the midnight hour. Lows will fall into the 40s. Saturday showers will be on and off through the morning and afternoon, with the highest chance being central and northern Vermont and New York. Showers shift to the south into Sunday, becoming more isolated in nature before another round of steadier rain moves in Monday. Highs Saturday will be near 60, with gradual warming into Sunday and Monday as temps climb back into the mid 60s.

Have a great weekend! -Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn