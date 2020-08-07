Weather Blog: Nice weekend ahead

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Though there will be some cloudy moments, and even a few showers, most of the weekend is dry and seasonably warm. Early next week, the heat and humidity ramp back up.

Tonight – Clouds increase as a disturbance lifts north from the southwest. There’s a slight chance for a brief shower, particularly over southern counties, but most remain dry. It’s a warmer night, though, than the last few, dipping only into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday – Our weekend kicks off with ample cloud cover, but as the day cruises along, look for more breaks of blue sky, particularly over northern zones and through broad valleys. The afternoon may bring a handful of terrain-driven showers or weak thunderstorms, but once again most are dry. Upper 70s to low 80s. Southwest wind 5-7 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny with more clouds popping up by the afternoon and evening. A weak wave diving south out of Canada will close out our weekend with another round of isolated to scattered showers, briefly. Low to mid 80s. South 5-10 mph.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault