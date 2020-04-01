Weather Blog: No April Fools’ jokes here: Wintry precip moves in Thursday Morning

With this much sunshine, you might think I’m pulling your leg with snow in the forecast for Thursday. But no April Fools’ jokes here. Snow moves in from east to west early Thursday morning, eventually switching to rain as temperatures climb to the mid 40’s.

Wednesday expect sunshine to start with increasing clouds by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 40’s.

Overnight clouds will continue to build in as temperatures fall to the low 30’s. Rain and snow will being to rotate in early Thursday morning, moving from east to west (instead of the usual west to east). Snow will start to overspread the region, starting off in the NEK and North Country of NH as snow before temperatures climb above the 32° mark. As locations rise above freezing most will change back over plain rain with no more than a quick dusting to an inch, especially for folks above 1000′

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley