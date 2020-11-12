Weather Blog: November has returned

Good afternoon!

After nearly a week in the 60s and 70s, it is finally feeling more like November. Cooler air sticks around through the weekend as an unsettled pattern with several rain and snow chances takes back over. Let’s take it day-by-day…

Tonight, those stubborn clouds finally clear allowing temps to plummet quickly, reaching the low 20s to low 30s by daybreak Friday. The wind becomes calm, then picks up to 5-10 mph from the south on Friday. Tomorrow, any early sunshine is overtaken once again by increasing clouds as an upper level feature moves in from the west. Near the surface, this wave will be manifested as a developing boundary along the coast. This allows for a few light rain showers to pop up in southern and eastern Vermont into New Hampshire. Any rain, however, would total less than 0.10″. And, northern New York and western Vermont remain dry. High temp, mid to upper 40s. Friday night, partly cloudy. 30s.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds. It’s a mainly dry day thanks to strong high pressure ridging, but an isolated drizzle or flurry cannot entirely be ruled out. Low to mid 40s. Northwest breeze 5-15 mph. Saturday night, partly cloudy. 20s to around 30 degrees.

Sunday morning, clouds fil in – yes, again. This time, widespread rain starts to roll in by the afternoon. There may be a brief period of snow or a rain/snow mix throughout higher terrain at the onset, but with the temp soaring into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on the heels of a brisk south wind, most precipitation should fall as rain. That south wind in the Champlain Valley gets quite gusty, between 30-40 mph. Rain will trail off Monday morning, but higher terrain, upslope snow showers are possible into the afternoon. Mid to upper 40s. A reinforcing shot of cold air Tuesday, keeping top temps in the 30s midweek with lows in the teens and 20s, may also be accompanied by some terrain-driven snow showers. This could leave the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom with a fresh coating to 1-3″ by midweek.

Have a fabulous Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault