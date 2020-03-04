Weather Blog: Nuisance rain and snow showers

Happy Wednesday!

Nuisance rain and snow showers are swinging through the region thanks to a blustery westerly wind at 10-20 mph. Although are temperatures climb above average, to the low to mid 40’s, those winds will still keep us feeling raw.

Tonight: A few snow showers swing through leaving a quick dusting otherwise skies are clear out as temperatures fall to the low 30’s

Thursday: We start off the day with a few more clouds, but eventually become sunny as temperatures climb to the low 40’s

Friday: The final day of the workweek brings a bit of wacky weather. We have two low-pressure systems one off the coast and one over the Great Lakes ( sounds like the making of a big storm right, well not so much) but because the timing of the to systems are a bit off they don’t interact to create that larger storm one might expect. So Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies snow showers and a dusting to 3 inches of accumulations

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley