Weather Blog: Official heat wave likely to extend into Father’s Day

Happy Saturday and first official day of Summer!

We had our first heat wave of the season this week, with three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The hot weather looks to remain into early next week. Tonight we do however cool off into the mid-60s. Mostly clear skies remain but we stay humid with dewpoints in the 60s.

Fathers Day we see more sunshine, a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms otherwise dry. Highs peak again near 90 degrees for almost everyone as the heat wave looks to continue. By Monday a few more clouds roll in with shower chances. However we stay warm and above average into all of next week.

Make sure to stay hydrated when outside and apply that sunscreen! The UV Index remains very high into Fathers Day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn