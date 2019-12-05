Weather Blog: On a roller coaster ride into next week











Good evening!

The weather world gets a tad topsy-turvy on us in the coming days. Temps are down, then up and there’s more snow, followed by rain on the way. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Snow finally tapers off, with a mostly cloudy sky trending towards partly cloudy through broad valleys. Another dusting to 1″ is possible over higher terrain by daybreak Friday, but many will kick off tomorrow with some patchwork sunshine. Mid and upper teens to near 20 degrees. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday – Clouds will back in as another weak wave enters the picture from the Great Lakes. This Clipper-esque low takes aim at southern New England and brings a dusting to around 1″ over northern New York and Vermont, to 1-3″ from the Adirondacks into central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. The southern Green Mountains could find 3-6″ of new powder to kick off the weekend. Mid to upper 20s, nearing 30 degrees in broad valleys. West wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night – Snow ends under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. The temp falls back to the teens.

Saturday – It’s a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of the weekend, though cold. The temp struggles to move through the 20s with a light northwest wind. Then, Saturday night, it will plummet into the teens and single digits.

Sunday to Early Next Week – Ready to switch things up? Clouds increase Sunday as the temp soars into the mid and upper 30s thanks to an increasing south wind that could gust to 30 mph. It’s a dry day, but rain moves in for Monday and Tuesday. Briefly Monday morning, a light wintry mix could be possible over higher terrain and east of the Green Mountains. Two-day rain totals will reach 0.25″ north to 1.00″ south. High temps soar into the 40s, possibly even near 50 degrees Tuesday. A strong cold front swings through, however, midweek, with highs in the 20s and scattered snow showers returning Wednesday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault