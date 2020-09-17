Weather Blog: One day of showers and clouds, before we’re sunny for the rest of the week

Well the title really give the forecast away… Today will be the cloudiest, rainiest day of the week… BUT It’s not that rainy, and the clouds will be clearing out later this afternoon.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a couple of spot showers, and areas of drizzle. Skies become partly to mostly sunny by late afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 60’s

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, with temperatures falling to the low 40’s and mid to upper 30’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 50’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 50’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Upper 50’s to low 60’s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 60’s

First Day of Fall: Mostly sunny. Mid 60’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley