Closings
There are currently 63 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Blog: One foot in spring and one in winter

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

This morning’s snowfall certainly had winter vibes running rampant, and they will again for many Thursday morning. In the meantime, the sun makes a brief appearance Wednesday.

Tonight – Clouds begin to break apart as the temp drops into the 20s. There may be some patchy black ice on untreated roads and paved surfaces.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny throughout the morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Wind, light from the northwest. Cool and seasonable, 30s to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday Night – After midnight, a wave passes to our south with a brief period of light snow. Another quick coating to 0.5″ through broad valleys and 1-2″ above 1500′ may be possible. Southern Green Mountain peaks could pick up around 4″ of snow early Thursday morning. Low 30s.

Thursday – Morning snow mixes with and then changes to a drizzle as the temp soars into the mid to upper 40s, again thanks to a breezy south wind. By the afternoon, it’s much drier, though clouds linger.

Thursday Night – Rain returns, but it remains mild. Mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday – Periods of rain with a top temp in the 60s regionwide. South wind 15-25 mph, with stronger gusts possible.

Friday Night – Monitoring for a flash freeze on area roadways as the temp plummets to near 30 degrees.

Saturday & Sunday – Mostly to partly sunny. A few overnight clouds could squeeze out a handful of flurries, just like we saw last weekend. Colder than average. Mid to upper 30s daytime with nighttime lows in the teens.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog