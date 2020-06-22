Weather Blog: One more 90+° Day

Good evening!

The heat continues Monday with a record-breaking 96° top temp in Burlington, Vt. today, not to mention day number 5 in our current heat wave. We will likely reach day number 6 tomorrow, before somewhat cooler air arrives mid to late week. Heres’ the breakdown:

Tonight – Pulse thunderstorms diminish after sunset, though areas that received rain may find patchy fog developing overnight. For others, it’s partly cloudy with a low temp in the 60s to around 70°. Nearly calm with barely a south breeze at 3-5 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny and again skyrocketing towards the upper 80s and low 90s. The afternoon brings a slight chance for a localized shower or thunderstorm, that may produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and even an isolated microburst. Many remain rain-free, once again. There is a south breeze tomorrow at 5-15 mph, which helps the air feel less stagnant, but does pump in more humidity.

Wednesday – A cold front approaches Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Though it’s no guarantee of rain, it is the best chance we’ve had in weeks. Rain will likely come to a close by midday, with afternoon clearing returning us to some sun. Mid 80s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday – Mostly sunny with a few more scattered late day showers. Upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault